Guv condoles death of Raja Kumaran Sethupathi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday condoled the demise of Raja N Kumaran Sethupathi, king of the erstwhile Ramnad Samasthanam and Trustee of Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram and described him as a great visionary.

In his message to his wife, the Governor said “We are deeply anguished at the passing away of your beloved husband Raja N Kumaran Sethupathi, who had been your partner in life through thick and thin.”

His unparalleled contribution to society and the country will always be remembered, the Governor said, according to a Raj Bhavan communique.

He was a great visionary, who dedicated his life to the service of the people of this country, Ravi said, adding, his passing away is an irreparable loss.

“In this hour of enormous grief, I along with my wife Laxmi Ravi pray to the almighty for strength for you and your family members to bear with this loss and for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace,” the Governor said.