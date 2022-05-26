Class 4 boy who pulled out mobile charger with wet hands electrocuted

VELLORE: A Class 4 student who tried to pull out a cell phone charger from the plug point with wet hands was electrocuted.

He died on the way to hospital on Tuesday. Gopinath (9) son of Senthil of Chinna Allapuram area in Vellore was a student in Class 4 in a school in Krishnagiri where his father ran a photo studio.

Gopinath along with his mother Banumathi came to their Vellore house for the holidays.

On Tuesday night, Gopinath had a bath and came to the room where his mother’s mobile phone was being charged. Wanting to unplug it, the boy just yanked the cord from the plug point with wet hands when he received a severe electric shock.

On hearing his shouts, his mother and neighbours rushed the boy to the Vellore Government Pentland Taluk Hospital where doctors said he was already dead.

Bagayam police registered a case.