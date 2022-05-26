Anbumani Ramadoss to be made PMK president on Saturday?

CHENNAI: PMK Youth Wing Chief and MP Anbumani Ramadoss is likely to be appointed as the next President of PMK in the special executive committee meeting of the party to be held on Saturday.

"Party President GK Mani had recently completed 25 years as President and a grand function was held to honour him in Chennai. Now, Mani feels that it is time for the next generation to take over and so the decision to make Anbumani the President has been taken," said a party source close to Anbumani.

Anbumani who had served as former health minister has been active in politics for the last 25 years since the Vanniyar reservation protest spearheaded by PMK in 1987. Though he carries the criticism of being a beneficiary of dynastic politics, Anbumani, unlike other wards of the political leaders, was always at the forefront in party activities for which he was announced the Chief Minister candidate in 2016 Assembly election and toured the entire State during the campaign.

Sources in PMK said that Anbumani possesses an extensive knowledge of the State and has visited almost every part of the state. "People accept Anbumani as a well informed and well read person and it is the time for Anbumani to take over the party leadership," said sources, who also added that in the last one year Anbumani had visited 20 districts and held the General Body (GB) meeting of the party.

Like PMK, other parties too witnessed sea of changes at the intra-party level as recently MDMK Founder Vaiko made his son Durai Vaiyapuri as Headquarters Secretary and in DMK too Chepauk Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin was already made the Youth Wing Secretary and there are voices in the party to induct him in the cabinet.

However, according to the PMK sources the discussion on who the next Youth Wing leader of the party is yet to commence as their focus is entirely on Saturday's meeting.