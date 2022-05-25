Tamil Nadu logs 56 fresh Covid cases today

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu reported 56 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of Covid cases to 34,55,040.

Cases in Chennai increased further to 30 cases, followed by Chengalpattu 10 cases, Coimbatore 5 cases, Salem 4 cases, Madurai,Tiruvallur 2 cases each, Kancheepuram, The Nilgiris and Pudukottai recorded one case each.

The test positivity rate (TPR) surged to 0.5 per cent after testing 12,612 samples. The highest TPR reported in Chengalpattu was 2.3 per cent, Ramanathapuram 1.4 per cent, Chennai 1.3 per cent, Coimbatore, Thiruvallur 0.6 per cent each, Madurai 0.3 per cent, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Salem had 0.2 per cent each.

At least 39 patients were discharged from various hospitals across the State on Wednesday, taking the tally to 34,16,644 so far.