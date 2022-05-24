2-year old boy killed in accident near Sattur

MADURAI: A two-year-old boy was knocked down by a mini-water tanker near Sattur in Virudhunagar district on Monday. The deceased has been identified as K Solaiarasan of Mettamalai, sources said.

The accident occurred near the victim’s house along Ambedkar Street in Mettamalai when the tanker was reversing. The ill-fated boy was walking close to the street and the tanker driver, without noticing the boy playing behind, hit him accidentally. He was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead, sources said. Angered relatives lodged a protest. Driver K Palpandi (20) of Veerapandiyapuram was arrested.