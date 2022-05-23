Will request leniency in salt quality to Centre, says Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian dialled down concerns over the cropping up of a BA.4, a sub-variant of Omicron in Tamil Nadu "Omicron's sub-variant BA.4 has been detected in a teen in Chengalpattu. The infected person is feeling better," he said. If there is any type of variant detected, samples are immediately collected and to be tested in the genetic analysis laboratory.

There is no need to fear this new variant as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned. There have been no deaths over the past 20 months.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) confirmed that the first case of BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Covid-19 in India.

"A-19-year-old female in Tamil Nadu has been found infected with the BA.4 variant of SARS-CoV-2," said INSACOG in a statement, adding that the patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been fully vaccinated and has no travel history.

Lack of iodine can cause health issues

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said while talking to reporters in Thoothukudi, "more than 50,000 workers are engaged in the salt production industry in Thoothukudi." There are 25 lakh tonnes of salt produced annually.

The World Health Organisation has also advised that the iodine in salt is important, lack of iodine can lead to various health problems. "Advised salt manufacturers about the iodine blending is essential, it should not be sold as it is," we have been taken steps to resolve this issue, he said.

Quality of salt

During the rainy season, it is not possible to provide quality salt. Salt producers requested the quality be reduced from 96% to 92%. This will be brought to the notice of the Central Government and action will be taken.

They urged the government to dismiss the cases registered in connection with the quality label. The matter will be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister and action will be taken to expedite the proceedings. People can inform the department directly by contacting 94440 42322 regarding the absence of complete address in the salt packets.

Medical sector vacancies in Tamil Nadu

Steps are being taken to fill four thousand vacancies through the Medical Services Recruitment Board. In the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, 4,442 nurses were recruited and 2,247 health workers are currently on pay rise.