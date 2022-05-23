TN to host Asia's largest tech innovation summit in September

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will host Asia's largest technology and innovation summit named 'UMAGINE' from September 21 to 23, this year.

The inaugural edition of the three-day Summit will be hosted between September 21 and 23.

"The summit will bring together key players of the technology ecosystem including entrepreneurs, investors, academics, and policymakers from around the world", said the state government in a press note.

'UMAGINE' (You Imagine) will showcase and strengthen the technology ecosystem in the state. It will be the best of class event to ground deep-tech companies in the state. 'UMAGINE' will host its flagship summit in the state every year starting from 2022.

It was also said that 'UMAGINE' will be a platform for its community of tech-driven companies to flourish both in and out of state in line with the vision of being the 'Knowledge Capital' of the world. The summit envisages a vibrant ecosystem that will make Tamil Nadu a destination of choice for both global and young tech companies and to build technologies of the future.

Umagine will focus on emerging technologies including ClimateTech, Healthtech, Edtech, Agritech, Web 3.0 and Deep Tech, Smart Infrastructure, Smart and Green Manufacturing, Biotech, Platforms and Gig Economy, Creative Industry and Social Entrepreneurship.