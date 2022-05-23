Pattina Pravesam conducted amid tight security in TN

CHENNAI: The traditional 'Pattina Pravesam' of Dharmapuram Adheenam was conducted amid tight security in Tamil Nadu.

The Pattina Pravesam was mired in controversy after the Tamil Nadu government banned it following protests from several organisations and later revoked the curb and allowed the Adheenam to conduct the ritual.

Masilamani Desika Gnanasambadha Paramacharya Swamigal, the seer of Dharmapuram Adheenam, was carried by his disciples on a palanquin around the streets near the mutt and received with 'Poorna Kumbham' honour late on Sunday night.

The 'Pattina Pravesam' is a culmination of the 11-day Vaigasi Peruvizha of the Dharmapuram Adheenam mutt's Gnanapureeswar temple on May 12.