TN has no plan to reduce state's share in fuel taxes: PTR

"On August 1, 2014, the Union government taxes were Rs. 9.48 per litre on petrol and Rs. 3.57 per litre on diesel. Prior to the reduction of fuel taxes in November last year the tax on petrol was Rs. 32.90 per litre and Rs. 31.80 per litre on diesel. This was reduced to Rs. 27.90 per litre for petrol and Rs. 21.80 per litre for diesel. Now, it has further been reduced to Rs. 19.90 per litre for petrol and Rs. 15.80 per litre for diesel. Though the Union Government has reduced the taxes, it is still higher than the 2014 rates by Rs. 10.42 per litre for petrol and Rs. 12.23 per litre for diesel. Therefore, there is a strong case for the Union Government to further reduce its taxes", said Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

Further, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan citing the "precarious fiscal position" has categorically denied the demands of political parties in the state to reduce the state's share of tax. "It is pertinent to point out that the Union had never consulted the States when they increased the taxes on petrol and diesel multiple times. The exorbitant increase in taxes by the Union government has been only partially reduced through their cuts and the taxes and they continue to be high as compared to the 2014 rates. Therefore, it is neither fair nor reasonable to expect States to reduce their taxes", added Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.