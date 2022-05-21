TN records 46 fresh Covid-19 cases, slight spike in Chennai

CHENNAI: As many as 46 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the State on Saturday, that brings the total number of cases of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu to 34,54,847.

The highest of 25 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Chennai, while Chengalpattu had six cases, Coimbatore and Vellore recorded four cases each. Salem and Trichy had two cases each of Covid-19, while one case was recorded in Erode, Kancheepuram and Tiruppur.

With 14,339 samples being tested for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the total positivity rate in the State stood at 0.2 percent, while 0.9 TPR was reported in Chennai.

About 40 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State post COVID-19 treatment, taking the total number of recoveries post Covid-19 to 34,16,501. The deaths due to Covid-19 were nil and the death toll stands at 38,025.