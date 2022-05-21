Newly-wed woman doctor ends life

COIMBATORE: A newly married lady doctor allegedly died by suicide in her parents’ house at Mettupalayam, 33 km from here, police said on Friday. She was preparing for NEET to do a postgraduate course, they said. According to the police, the woman Rasi, married to Ahishek for six months, had gone to stay in her parents’ residence to prepare for the exam. She completed her MBBS in 2020. She had gone to the third floor of the house on Thursday night to study and did not show up for long. Her father looked through the window and found her hanging from a ceiling fan, they said. Police were investigating whether the suicide was due to a family dispute or NEET-related issue. The mandatory RDO inquiry has been ordered.