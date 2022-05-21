CPM flays AIADMK for diverting pollution control funds

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Friday condemned the previous AIADMK government for misusing the funds allocated by the Centre for pollution control in the Chennai Metropolitan Area.

In a statement, he said that the previous AIADMK government has used the funds entirely for laying roads and storm water drains.

“Controlling air pollution has become of paramount importance in the context of climate change and increasing lung diseases. Chennai, Madurai and Tiruchy have not achieved air pollution control standards in the state. Children, the elderly and the sick are most affected by this. This puts pressure on medical structures and increases the medical costs of individuals and families,” he said, urging the state government to issue appropriate instruction and to avoid such diversion of funds in the future.