Tamil Nadu allots 184 cr for flood works in Chennai, Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Based on the recommendations of the Thiruppugazh Committee, the State government allotted Rs 184.22 crore to carry out the works in highly flooded vulnerable areas in Chennai and Chengalpattu districts. A GO has been issued by the Water Resources department to give effect to the allotment.

According to the GO, the Water Resources department is planning to carry out four major works and six sub-works. The first major work is primarily to provide emergency network of flood carrier channel between Ottiyambakkam channel and Madurappakkam drain to Pallikaranai swamp in Semmencherry and Perumbakkam area in Tambaram, Vandaloor, Sholinganallur Taluk of Chengapattu and Chennai district.

Under the first major work, four sub-works will be carried out at the cost of Rs 96.5 crore. The sub-works include providing an emergency network of flood carrier macro drains, construction of cut and cover macro drains and construction of retaining walls.

The second work includes standardisation of Okkiyum "maduvu" by dredging and regrading of existing drain up to Buckingham canal near KCG College of Technology premises in Sholinganallur taluk of Chennai district. The work will be carried out at the cost of Rs 5 crore.

The third major work is to provide macro drain cut and cover for missing link of Ottiyambakkam tank to Arasankalani tank and link to Pallikaranai swamp in Tambaram Taluk of Chengalpattu district. The work will be carried out at the cost of Rs 68.82 crore. The third major work includes two minor works such as construction of cut and cover macro drains at two places.

The fourth major work is modernisation of the link channel between Adambakkam tank to Veerangal "odai" in Alandur Taluk. The work will be carried out at the cost of Rs 13.9 crore.

According to the Water Resources department, the flood prone vulnerable areas were affected badly during north east monsoon season, last year, and the works scheduled will be completed before the commencement of next northeast monsoon season.

It may be noted that Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur witnessed a historical downpour during the northeast monsoon season, last year, due to which there was flood and water logging issues in several areas of the city including Chief Minister MK Stalin's Kolathur constituency. Even T Nagar witnessed floods and the 'unplanned' smart city works were blamed for it.

The Chief Minister then announced formation of Chennai Metro Flood Management Committee under the chairmanship of Thiruppugazh who visited all the areas where the proposed works are to be undertaken.