Stalin inaugurates annual flower show in Ooty

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday inaugurated the 124th edition of the popular Flower Show, as part of the annual summer festival at the Botanical Garden in this tourist town.

A replica of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University made of coronation flowers was the main attraction for the tourists and general public at the show.

The visitors thronged the 20-ft tall and 80-ft long TNAU building made using one lakh coronation flowers and also another structure made of flowers showing ''OOTY 200'' to mark two centuries of the formation of Ooty (this town as it was previously known).

The show was not held for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a large number of people and tourists thronged the venue in this Queen of Hills, to see various structures made out of vegetables and flowers.

Another feature is flower statues of six tribals describing their culture and also 10 arches inside the venue.

A total of 35,000 pots containing 5.5 lakh flowers, the seeds of which were imported, were also at the venue.

After the inauguration, Stalin, along with his wife Durga Stalin, Ministers M R K Paneerselvam and Ramachandran and Nilgiris DMK MP A Raja went around the garden.