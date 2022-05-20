CM Stalin opens ancient artifacts expo in Kovai

NILGIRIS: Chief Minister MK Stalin in Coimbatore on Thursday inaugurated an exhibition on artifacts excavated from various archaeological sites across Tamil Nadu.

The display include rare discoveries during excavations in Keezhadi in Sivaganga, Sivakalai in Thoothukudi, Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur, Mayiladumparai in Krishnagiri, Vembakottai in Virudhunagar, Thulukkarpatti in Tirunelveli and Perumbalai in Dharmapuri district.

Artifacts unearthed from Keezhadi and kept on display dating back to 6th Century BC show urbanization along Vaigai River. The fact has been established from the excavations at Korkai in Thoothukudi that Tamil Nadu had trade links with countries even before the 8th Century BC. Red earth bricks, used for construction in ancient times and discovered in Korkai were put up for display.

Iron objects, including the pointed end of a spear, knife and axe unearthed at Mayiladumparai have confirmed the use of iron materials even before 4,200 years. These exhibits also highlight the fact that people have settled here during different ages.

The exhibition also had models of excavations and photos explaining the achievements of one year of the Tamil Nadu government besides paintings drawn by college students. Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan, Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji, MSME Minister TM Anbarasan and Adi Dravidar Minister Kayalvizhi Selvaraj accompanied the Chief Minister.