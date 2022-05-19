U’khand officials note down details of Illam Thedi Kalvi

CHENNAI: After Rajasthan, now Uttarakhand has also evinced interest to implement Tamil Nadu’s successful ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ (Education At Doorsteps) scheme.

Illam Thedi Kalvi, launched in October 2021, has been the country’s first and single largest post-pandemic educational outreach programme.

It is being steered by a massive 1.81 lakh volunteer base with the core objective of bridging learning gap due to lack of access to structured education during the pandemic among students from Classes 1-8 and even helping those children who dropped out of school during that time.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that a team comprising IAS officers from Uttarakhand came to Tamil Nadu and visited the Illam Thedi Kalvi class, which was being conducted at Pandalam in Chengalpattu district.

“Along with the local officials, the panel met and interacted with the children and volunteers, who took classes under the scheme”, he said adding “they also sought detailed information about the scheme besides observing live class”.

Stating that this was the first time that the authorities from other states have visited to know officially about the Illam Thedi Kalvi project, he said, “the Uttarakhand team also collected course materials, which was prepared by our State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) “.

“The Uttarakhand officers were also surprised to note about the possible aspects of teaching more than 30 lakh children on the everyday basis under the scheme,” he added.

The official also said that as many states including neighboring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have already enquired about the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, the authorities were planning to prepare a readymade material, which would have all the details about the education project.