TN will produce 6,220 MW in next five years, assures Electricity Minister

KARUR: Tamil Nadu would produce 6,220 MW in the next five years and this would lead to self-sufficiency in power production, said Minister for Electricity V Senthilbalaji in Karur on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the bhoomi pooja for new buildings in Kamarajar Market, the Minister said there is a stock of coal for six more days and due to rains in the past two days, the consumption of power has come down.

While Gujarat has announced a power cut to the factories due to shortage of coal, Chief Minister MK Stalin by ordering precautionary measures has avoided power cut situation in the state.

“Despite hike in coal prices in the international market, precautionary measures by the Chief Minister had succeeded in getting 4.80 lakh tonnes at a lesser price and order has also been placed,” he added.

Stating that wind power and solar power has been fully utilised, the Minister said the state would generate 6,220 MW in next five years and works are in progress. Tangedco generates only 25 per cent of the total power and it would be increased to 50 per cent in next five years, he said.

Among other works, the Minister said that 24,000 transformers have been installed within a year of DMK coming to power and one lakh farmers were provided power supply in six months and works were under way to give power connections to 50,000 more farmers this year.