Stalin calls Piyush Goyal, urges immediate steps to control cotton price

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday called Union Minister of Textiles and Commerce Piyush Goyal over phone and urged him to take immediate steps to control the sharp hike in cotton and yarn prices.

"Chief Minister had briefed the Union Minister about the problems faced by the textile industry in Tamil Nadu due to the hike in cotton and yarn prices and through him urged the union government to take urgent steps to control the rise in price of cotton and yarn," said a press communique from the State government.

The issue of rise in price of cotton and yarn had been affecting the textile industry in the state since the beginning of 2022 and Stalin, on January 19, this year, wrote a DO letter to Piyush Goyal following which the issue was also raised in the State Assembly. Recently, on May 16, Stalin wrote another DO letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging his intervention in the issue.

Stalin also formed a team of MPs headed by Kanimozhi to take up the issue with the Union government and the team met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday.