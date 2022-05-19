Four cops suspended for torturing suspect

MADURAI: Four cops, including a sub-inspector of police in Thoothukudi district, have been suspended on charges of torturing a suspect in a case of jewel theft. Those facing action, include a male SI and three women constables, sources said on Wednesday.

D Prabakaran (45), a resident of Krishna Nagar, Muthaiyapuram, in his complaint to police claimed that 10 sovereigns of jewels were missing from his house since May 4 and suspected his neighbour Sumathi (40) of having stolen them. Police then picked up the suspect Sumathi and she was allegedly subjected to torture in custody on May 7. The suspect was said to have suffered injuries and admitted to Thoothukudi GH. Later, she submitted a petition to Thoothukudi SP L Balaji Saravanan citing that the police personnel in Muthaiyapuram beat her in custody, sources said.

The SP said those police personnel did not treat the woman as per rules and detained her without filing a CSR or an FIR. Hence, those four cops were suspended.