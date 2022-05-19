Flow in Cauvery surges, tourists barred at Hogenekkal

HOSUR: Inflow to Biligundlu, the entry point of Cauvery into Tamil Nadu from Karnataka, surged to 28,000 cusecs on Wednesday evening following heavy rains in the catchment areas.

From 6,000 cusecs on Tuesday, the water flow rose sharply to 20,000 cusecs at 8 am on Wednesday and further surged to 28,000 cusecs at 4 pm.

With rains continuing to pound catchment areas in Karnataka, the water flow into the state is likely to increase further in the coming days. Also, due to rains lashing along the course of Cauvery River in areas such as Hosur, Anjetty, Natrampalayam and Rasimanal, the inflow realised at Biligundlu, remains ostensibly higher than the discharge.

Meanwhile, tourists were banned from visiting Hogenakkal falls and coracle operations were suspended.

As on Wednesday 8 am, the storage stood at 109.45 feet as against full reservoir level of 120 feet at Mettur dam. Then, the inflow realised at the reservoir was 9,546 cusecs while 1,500 cusecs has been released. The inflow gradually increased to 25,000 cusecs by afternoon and is likely to go up further.