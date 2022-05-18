TN reports 36 fresh Covid cases; TPR stands at 0.3%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 36 fresh Covid cases, including one international passenger from Africa, on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 34,54,722.

Chennai recorded 21 cases, other districts had single digit cases, of which Chengalpattu recorded 3 cases, followed by Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Tiruchy 2 cases each, Madurai, Salem,Tiruvallur, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi with one case each.

The test positivity rate (TPR) went up to 0.3 per cent after testing 12,587 samples. Chennai had 1 per cent, Chengalpattu 0.8 per cent, Villupuram 0.7 per cent, Coimbatore, Erode, and Kancheepuram 0.4 per cent each.

39 patients were discharged from various hospitals across the state on Wednesday, taking the tally to 34,16,376 so far.