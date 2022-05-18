Stalin meets Perarivalan, Arputhammal, shares picture

CHENNAI: AG Perarivalan, who was recently released after Supreme Court verdict, met Chief Minister MK Stalin along with his mother Arputhammal and his family. A picture posted by Stalin on his official Twitter account showed both of them hugging and sharing an emotional moment.
Check the picture here:
Invoking its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court Wednesday ordered the release of A G Perarivalan, who has served over 30 years in jail in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.
AG Perarivalan, his mother Arputhammal and other members of their family meet Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in Chennai.
A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao said the Tamil Nadu state cabinet's advice recommending the premature release of all seven convicts in the case was binding on the governor.
Welcoming the judgement, Chief Minister M K Stalin said it could find a place in the "justice-law-political-administrative history."
He recalled that the state had placed firm arguments in the court on Perarivalan's plea before the SC.
The outcome of the case reflected the Tamil Nadu government's efforts to establish the state's rights as it made clear that only the state government can decide on the matter and that the Governor could endorse its decision, he said.