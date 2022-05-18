Stalin flags off relief materials to crisis-hit Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin flagged off the relief materials to the crisis-hit island country.
Chief Minister MK Stalin along with HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Water Resource Minister Durai Murugan, Minister Gingee KS Masthan, Minister K. N. Nehru were present too.
The Tamil Nadu government also passed a resolution in the Assembly urging the Centre to allow the Tamil Nadu's humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka.
In a letter to PM Modi, Chief Minister stated, "I wish to draw your attention to the serious economic crisis that has engulfed Sri Lanka and has pushed millions of Sri Lankans into hardship and misery. The situation is reported to be getting worse with every passing day. Hence the unfolding humanitarian crisis must be addressed immediately."