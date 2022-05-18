Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts not innocent: KS Alagiri

He said that the same Supreme Court had earlier convicted Perarivalan long ago and that now he was being released citing legalities.

In the post, Alagiri said, "We don't want to criticize the judgment of the Supreme Court. At the same time we want to emphasise that the perpetrators are murderers and that they are not innocent."

He also said that the Supreme Court's decision to release the convict as a judgment on whether the Tamil Nadu governor was constitutionally right in referring to Perarivalan's plea for pardon to the President of India without taking a decision."

BJP Tamil Nadu state president, K. Annamalai in a tweet said that he accepted the verdict and added, "At the same time we hope the Supreme Court does not compromise on issues surrounding the nation's security and unity."