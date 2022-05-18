Fish sale rivalry leads to violence

DINDUGAL: Five people were attacked with sharp-edged weapons and ‘petrol bombs’ hurled at houses in a village in the district late on Monday after two groups clashed over sale of fish in the locality. The incident happened near Nilakottai and a strong posse of police has been deployed while the situation was under control, a senior official said on Tuesday. The violence was a fallout of rivalry between two groups in selling fish when they clashed in the morning, with one side returning with more people to attack others.