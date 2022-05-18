CPM seeks Stalin’s intervention to provide power supply to Gudalur people

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Wednesday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to take steps to provide power supply to thousands of people living on Janmam lands in Gudalur and Pandalur in Nilgiris district.

“About 10,000 houses in Gudalur and Pandalur taluks of The Nilgiri do not have power connection. The power supply has been denied citing the long-standing court cases over the Janmam land. Power supply is a must for those living in dense forest areas inhabited by wild animals. Lack of power connection has affected the education of children and in the caring of the elderly and patients, ” he said in a letter to Stalin.

Pointing out that during the previous DMK government, those people were given power connecting after they submitted an affidavit, he said during the assembly election campaign, Stalin has promised to provide power supply if the DMK was voted to power. “Hence I seek the immediate intervention of the state government to provide power supply to those people, ” he demanded.