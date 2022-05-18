Boy ends life over parents’ separation

COIMBATORE: A 17-year-old boy studying in Class 12 committed suicide on Tuesday by hanging, as he was depressed over his parents living in separation in Namakkal district. According to police, Dharun, son of Ravi (46), a rig vehicle driver and Megala (38) from Naraikinaru area in Belukurichi, had hanged in a tree at a deserted ‘Sengottaikadu area’ in Melapalayam. In a suicide note, recovered from the shirt pocket, Dharun had claimed that he is taking the extreme step out of hope that his parents will live together. Police have registered a case.