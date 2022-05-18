AIADMK takes credit over release of Perarivalan

Recalling former late chief minister J Jayalalithaa's effort to release all the seven persons, who were convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, through various legal procedures, they pointed out Jayalalithaa's statement, in the Assembly, that if the Union government do not take any steps, the state government will make a decision in the State cabinet to secure the release of all convicts.

"The decision, which was taken in the Assembly, acted as a base for the Supreme Court's order to release them,” he said adding that all the credits go to AIADMK. The AIADMK leaders demanded that based on the Apex court's order, the rest of the six convicts should be released immediately.