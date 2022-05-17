TNPSC Group 2,2A exam results to be out in June

CHENNAI: The Chairman of Tamil Nadu Civil Service Selection Board, Balachandran stated that results of the TNPSC Group 2,2A first round will be released by the end of June, with the exam scheduled on Saturday (May 21).

Staff required for various departments for Government of Tamil Nadu services will be selected through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Exam.

A total of 5,831 students are to appear for Group 2, 2A examinations and 5,255 students for Group 4.

As many as 11,78,175 people have applied to write the exam and 9,10,321 people have downloaded the ticket.

There are 116 interview posts and 5,413 non-interview posts for the selections.

TNPSC Chairman Ka Balachandran on February 18 had announced the exam dates and also gave a blueprint of the questions. According to it, the question paper will carry a total of 200 questions for 300 marks, of which 100 questions will be in Tamil/English (as per the candidate choice), 75 questions in General Science and 25 questions for aptitude. Candidates need to score at least 90 marks to pass.

Candidates would be allowed to give the exam either in English or in Tamil.