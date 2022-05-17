Special focus on 44 blocks with low pass percentage

CHENNAI: To improve educational parameters, the Tamil Nadu government has identified more than 40 educationally backward blocks in the State, which have low pass percentages in standardised exams and less female literacy.

Most of the blocks are situated in the northern part of the State and would be the focus of special attention by the School Education Department, especially regarding the achievement of sustainable development goals.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that 44 blocks have been identified, mostly in Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Krishnagiri, Kallakurichi, and Dharmapuri districts, which also have more vacancies in teaching positions.

“The list was arrived at based on twin criteria of female literacy rate and the gender gap in literacy,” he said adding “government will make concerted efforts to elevate them on par with other blocks in a time-bound manner”.

He pointed out that a life skill and emotional wellness programme will be implemented in these blocks at Rs 7.47 crore. “To encourage teachers to voluntarily opt for these backward blocks, an incentive mechanism will be built into the newly formulated teacher transfer policy whereby if a teacher opts for a position in these blocks for three years he/ she will later be considered for accelerated seniority in future transfer counselling,” he said.

The official said as part of improving backward blocks, more model-cum-residential schools will be established. “These schools will allow children willing and able to aspire for institutes of eminence,” he said adding “they will also offer quality academic inputs from teachers and experts”.

He said the teacher’s capacity building will also get a boost via professors from eminent institutions like IITs.

Educationally backward blocks identified based on female literacy rate and gender gap in literacy