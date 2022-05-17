Mayiladuthurai Collector inspects collectorate works

MAYILADUTHURAI: Mayiladuthurai Collector R Lalitha, who inspected the ongoing construction works of the new collectorate building at a cost of Rs 114 crore, urged the builders to ensure quality and told them that she would continuously inspect to confirm it.

Collector Lalitha, who went to the construction site on Monday, inspected the quality of the construction materials. She also inspected the quality of steel rod used for the purpose and inquired whether the construction was taking place fulfilling the norms. She inspected the plan of each floor and clarified the number of government officials, scheduled to occupy them after completion.

Later, she inspected the quality control lab established on the construction site and asked the officials to complete the construction works within the scheduled time.

Assistant Executive Engineer (PWD) Nagavelu and various other officials accompanied her during the inspection.