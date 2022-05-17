'Heart functions like 18-yr-old': Nithyananda clears air on health reports

CHENNAI: Self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda was rumoured to be suffering from multiple ailments and reports also surfaced that he died. Clearing the air on speculations, he clarified on his social media handle.
In his long Facebook post he said that in both the allopathic diagnosis and his "third eye" diagnosis it was revealed that he was hale and hearty, and his organs were all functioning well. He added that his doctor devotees have said that his "heart functions like that of an 18-year-old".
He asked his followers to light a lamp at the Arunagiri Yogeeshwara's jeeva samadhi for his long life. Refusing any donations for his healthcare, he said "You all have given more than enough to take care of my body."
Nithyananda continued saying that he neither has desire nor hatred to live in this world.
The controversial godman is on the radar of Gujarat and Bengaluru police for alleged extortion and sexual offences. He is said to have brought an island nearby Australia and have declared a "sovereign Hindu state Kailasa"