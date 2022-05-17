'Heart functions like 18-yr-old': Nithyananda clears air on health reports

CHENNAI: Self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda was rumoured to be suffering from multiple ailments and reports also surfaced that he died. Clearing the air on speculations, he clarified on his social media handle.

In his long Facebook post he said that in both the allopathic diagnosis and his "third eye" diagnosis it was revealed that he was hale and hearty, and his organs were all functioning well. He added that his doctor devotees have said that his "heart functions like that of an 18-year-old".