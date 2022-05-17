Class 10 boy held for stabbing classmate

KRISHNAGIRI: A 15-yearold boy, studying in Class 10, was arrested by police on Monday for stabbing his classmate over a petty quarrel in Krishnagiri district.

According to police, two boys both aged 15 and studying in Government Higher Secondary School at Panniallipudur village near Kaveripattinam had a quarrel over eating a mango on May 14.

The next day, one of the boys did not attend the special class held in the school. Therefore, the other boy issued him a threatening voice message over the phone.

Meanwhile, on Monday, both the boys came to school and again broke into a quarrel. In a fit of fury, one among them took out a knife kept hidden in the bag and stabbed the other on his shoulder on the school premises right in front of other students.

On hearing the loud cries of the victim, the teachers rushed him to Kaveripattinam Primary Health Centre (PHC). The Krishnagiri district Chief Education Officer KP Maheshwari visited the school and held an inquiry.

After an investigation, the Kaveripattinam police booked the accused boy on various counts, including attempt to murder and issuing death threats and arrested him. Further investigations are on.