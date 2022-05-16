Wage issue: Workers have PTR as target of ire, not EB Minister

CHENNAI: Even as the employees of the State Transport Undertakings were happy over the progress of recent wage revision talks between the trade union representatives and the management, the employees of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board are upset over the non-commencement of negotiations to revise the wage settlement agreement which expired on December 1, 2019, and are planning for a massive protest. But their anger is directed more toward Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan than Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji as the latter was blamed for the delay.

Already the state government and employees of Stateowned public sector companies were angered over the Finance Minister’s recent statement that there are many difficulties in implementing the old pension scheme which goes against the DMK’s electoral promise.

Leaving aside the revival of the old pension scheme, the union representatives of the TNEB feel that Finance Minister has not given the go-ahead for the management to hold wage settlement talks with the utility heavily dependent on the funds from the State government.

Moreover, the TNEB’s wage settlement talks would conclude before that of the transport corporation.

“Despite the formation of a committee two years ago to hold negotiations with trade unions, they had not come forward to hold a single meeting with the trade unions even after repeatedly petitioning the Electricity Minister and Tangedco chairman. Tangedco also passed an order adopting the Finance Department’s direction against creating new posts and taking away various benefits enjoyed by them.

They warned they were planning to hold a massive protest against the delay in the wage settlement talks.