Tribal man trampled to death by wild elephant in Kotagiri

COIMBATORE: A 54-year-old tribal man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Kotagiri on Saturday night. The incident came to light on Sunday morning when villagers found R Perumal, a wager from a tribal village near Sholurmattam lying dead in the locality.

After work, Perumal arrived by the last bus in the locality and was heading home by walk through the forest area, when a wild elephant charged on him.

The body of the deceased had been sent for post-mortem at Kotagiri Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, to prevent elephant intrusions and conflicts, the Forest Department staff led by District Forest Officer, Gudalur division, Kommu Omkaram has commenced removal of solar fences erected by private tea estates blocking the migratory pathway of wild elephants in Devala.

“Blocking the pathway of elephants by erecting solar fences leads them to make intrusions into human settlements and trigger conflicts. Hence, the solar fences put up by the private tea estates were removed by the Forest Department after the owners failed to act despite serving notices,” said an official.

Two forest dept men suspended

In a similar wildlife related incident, a forest ranger and two other staff from Palacode forest range were placed under suspension by A Periasamy, Conservator of Forests, Salem Circle, for failing to prevent the death of a elephant by electrocution.

On May 12, a wild elephant was electrocuted when it came into contact with a live wire in the paddy field of Srinivasan, 52 from Nallampatti village near Marandahalli. In connection with the incident, forest ranger Selvam, forester Ganapathy and watcher Kalyanasundaram were placed under suspension. The farm owner has already been arrested.