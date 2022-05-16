Thumbs up from health experts, other stakeholders

CHENNAI:With the State government planning to churn out programmes to bring down social media impact on students, health experts and other stakeholders have welcomed the move. Health experts stated that prolonged use of digital media affects the brain’s structural and functional changes, which causes various problems. They also call for better parental monitoring to ensure that their child’s addiction doesn’t get severe.

“Like other addictions, children tend to focus only on social media and gaming, spending excess hours and energy, and ignore all other activities. It causes various problems, including mood disorders in the form of violent behaviour, isolation, etc. They get comfortable only while making friends online, which is quite superstitious, and tend to neglect studies,” said Dr Shubha Subramanian, consultant neurologist, Rela Institute and Medical Centre.

“When using social media, kids get instant gratification, the reward system in the brain becomes triggered, and dopamine secretion tends to make it addictive. This digital dependency to find our next dopamine fix is affecting our lives and not in a positive way. Social media propagates more negativity, and should be contained to a limited time,” she added.

During the pandemic, during online classes, it was parents who forced their children to sit in front of computers and mobile phones. And they were lethargic in monitoring the kids. Since it is difficult to avoid social media at this age, parents should not force them to stop immediately.

Doctors advise the need to ensure that students use social media or online games only for a limited time. If not, kids will start hiding things from their family members. In addition, health experts witnessed a surge in the number of students wearing power glasses in the last two years. Due to a lack of outdoor activity, exposure to sunlight has been reduced.

“Overuse of electronic products leads to increased risk for myopia development and progression. Students addicted to social media will exhibit behavioural changes, especially due to lack of communication,” said Dr Karpagam Damodaran, senior consultant ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital.

“If a child spends an hour in front of a computer screen or mobile phone without a break, he/she has more chances of developing eye-related complications than a child who spends three hours but takes frequent breaks,” she added.