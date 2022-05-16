Over 40 backward blocks identified to improve educational parameters in TN

CHENNAI: In a bid to improve educational parameters, the Tamil Nadu government has identified more than 40 educationally backward blocks in the State, which have low pass percentages in standardised exams and less female literacy.

Most of the blocks were situated northern part of the State and they would be the focus of special attention by the School Education Department, especially with regard to the achievement of sustainable development goals.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that a total of 44 blocks have been identified and these blocks were mostly identified in Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Krishnagiri, Kallakurichi, and Dharmapuri districts. They also have more vacancies in teaching positions.

"This was arrived at on the basis of twin criteria of female literacy rate and also a gender gap in literacy," the official said. Further, the government has decided to make concerted efforts to bring these blocks on par with other blocks in a time-bound manner.

He pointed out that a life skill and emotional wellness programme in these blocks will be implemented at a cost of Rs 7.47 crore. "In order to encourage teachers to voluntarily opt for these backward locks, an incentive mechanism will be built into the newly formulated teacher transfer policy whereby if a teacher opts for a position in these blooks for three years he/she will later be considered for accelerated seniority in future transfer counseling," he said.

The official said as part of improving backward blocks, the government has also decided to establish more model cum residential schools.

"These schools will give the opportunity to children who have the willingness and ability to aspire for institutes of eminence in the country," he said. The official noted that the model institutions will also offer quality academic inputs from both serving teachers and from external experts.

He said the teacher's capacity building will also be improved in a big way in these model schools through professors from eminent institutions like IITs and IISc. "In addition, these schools will have modern lab facilities, smart classrooms, digitised libraries, playgrounds, and improved toilet facilities," he said.