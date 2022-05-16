Four member gang posing as sleuths from Crime Branch robs truck driver, 3 held

COIMBATORE: Three of a four-member gang were arrested on Sunday on the charge of impersonating as Crime Branch policemen and robbing a lorry driver of his money by beating him up. According to police, the driver stopped near here early on Sunday morning to buy food from a hotel when the gang demanded the vehicle documents and a bribe to let him off the hook. They roughed up the driver, snatched the money and fled. The lorry was proceeding to Odisha to deliver solar panels from Kerala when the incident took place, the police said. After being treated for injury, the driver sought police help and got the three members arrested. Search has begun for the absconding.