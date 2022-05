VELLORE: Two 11-year-old girls who went to bathe on Cheyyar riverbed drowned on Saturday.

Police said that Keerthana (11) daughter of Elumalai of Dheepam Nagar in Paramanandal village was accompanied by her relative Vishnu (11) daughter of Suresh of KK Palayam village near Pudupalayam when they went to bathe in Cheyyar.

Both drowned and their bodies were retrieved by locals who also informed the Chengam police who registered a case.