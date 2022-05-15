Tomato fever: No case in TN, vigil stepped up along border, says Ma Su

TIRUCHY: People should not panic as there is no report of tomato fever in Tamil Nadu and a regular monitoring has been stepped up in as many as 13 spots in the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, said state Health Minister Ma Subramanian in Tiruvarur on Saturday.

Inspecting ongoing developmental projects in Tiruvarur district and distributing medicines to beneficiaries under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, the Health Minister said that as many as 67.47 lakh people have been benefited by the scheme in which as many as 2,027 hospitals have been roped in for screening diabetes and the programme has received a huge response among the public.