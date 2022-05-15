Suspend exam supervisor for Hijab ban: MMK

CHENNAI: Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), an ally of the ruling DMK, has demanded stringent disciplinary action against an exam supervisor of a government school at Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district for forcing Muslim girls to remove hijab for taking Class 11 public exams.

Exam supervisor Saraswati of Kalamaruthur Government Higher Secondary School at Ulundrupet had allegedly prevented six hijab clad Muslim students from entering the examination hall. Alleging that the six students had reluctantly removed the hijab and took their Class 11 final public exams (English paper), MMK president cum MLA MH Jawahirullah said. TMMK (Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam) and the student’s parents had protested in front of the school upon learning about the incident.

The CEO of the district instructed the teachers not to interfere in the religious belief of students and transferred the supervisor.

Referring to the communal tension caused by the hijab row in Karnataka, Jawahirullah said TN was a pioneer in communal harmony.

Recalling School Education Minister’s recent assurance that there was no ban on wearing hijab to schools and related circulars issued by several CEOs, the MMK MLA said that stringent department action must be initiated against exam supervisor.