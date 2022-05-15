Stalin announces Rs 1 lakh for injured in Tirunelveli quarry incident

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced Rs 1 lakh for the injured in the Tirunelveli incident. He also said that a team from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Arakkonam has been sent to the spot to rescue those caught in the quarry.

As many as 6 workers were trapped in a quarry at Tharuvai village of Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli in the early hours of Sunday. Collector Vishnu said two victims were rescued by the fire service personnel along with the local police.