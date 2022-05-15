ITC, TNAU ink pact for optimum use of water for agriculture

COIMBATORE: In continuation of its objective to optimise water usage for crops, diversified conglomerate ITC, on Saturday, said the company has partnered with Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU).

For this, both ITC and TNAU signed a memorandum of agreement. Under the agreement, TNAU would be the technical partner of ITC and act as an agent to create better awareness among farmers to save water through introduction of different agronomic practices as well as irrigation-efficient technology, a release from the varsity said here.

Till now, ITC has saved 8.5 million cubic metre of water through optimising water usage in the Karamadai catchment in Coimbatore.

Dr S Pannerselvam of TNAU and S Venkata Rao of ITC signed the pact.

“It’s a very good step by ITC to protect and rejuvenate one of our most important resource, that is, water and TNAU is extending support to achieving this goal. It will be great service to the tribal masses of Karamadai block in terms of water availability as well as farm income through agronomic support by TNAU,” Pannerselvam said.