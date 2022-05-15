Inebriated NR Cong man held for causing accidents in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Police arrested a NR Congress member for causing series of accidents here on Friday night in an inebriated condition.

Police on Saturday said, the functionary Arumugham alias Nandu Arumugham while driving a luxury car in full speed near the Railway station around 9 pm last night hit several pedestrians, 25 motorcycles and four cars before the vehicle tyre burst near the Odeon Salai police station.

Youths, who chased the car, pulled Arumugham out of it, manhandled him and handed him over to the police.

He was found in an inebriated condition. Police registered a case of drunken drive and for causing accidents and brought him to the government general hospital for medical examination.

The accused also abused the police at the hospital and indulged in an altercation with them. Police also registered another case in this regard.