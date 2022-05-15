After two years’ gap, 45-day Chithirai festival expo begins in Madurai

MADURAI: The much-awaited Chithirai festival exhibition started in Madurai on Saturday evening.

The 45-day expo has been inaugurated jointly by Minister for Information and Publicity and Film Technology, MP Saminathan, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy and Minister for Finance and Human Resource Management PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

Scores of people came to the exhibition venue at Tamukkam Grounds in Madurai. After the inauguration in Madurai, Saminathan said it’s the 212nd exhibition organized by the state government.

Over the last couple of years, the famous Chithirai festival expo in Madurai did not take place owing to Covid restrictions.

A total of 27 stalls with exhibits of achievements made through various welfare schemes from departments including DIPR, Agriculture, Revenue and Disaster Management, Rural Development, HRCE and Education were installed. Moreover, six stalls from Madurai Corporation, TWAD Board, Aavin and TNPCB were put up at the venue, the Information Minister said.