Tangedco sluggish in reducing thermal plant emissions

Despite studies by the environmental groups showing Sulphur Dioxide emission by the thermal power plants in the State exceeds permissible limits, Tangedco has been delaying installing the flue gas desulphurisation system in its existing thermal power stations in north Chennai, Mettur and Tuticorin and under-construction Udangudi thermal projects.

Tangedco has invited separate bids for setting up of FGD system in its thermal power stations at 3x210 MW North Chennai-I, 5x210 MW Thoothukudi, 4x210 MW Mettur, and 600 MW Mettur-II.

Besides, the utility has also invited bids for FGD installation at its upcoming supercritical thermal power station at 2x660 MW Udangudi.

The bids for Tuticorin and Mettur I and II thermal power stations were published in February 2021, while the north Chennai TPS was invited in November last year. The under-construction Udangudi TPS bid was published in January 2021.

However, the due date for opening the bids for retrofitting FGD in the thermal plants has been extended 7 to 20 times.

However, Tangedco is extending the tender opening date for all the thermal plants even as the deadline to install the Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) system to control the emission is approaching.

FGD is a set of technologies used to remove sulphur dioxide (SO2) from exhaust flue gases from coal-based thermal power plants.

A senior Tangedco official said the bids would be soon opened for the FGD installation for all the thermal power plants.

“We are holding talks with the CPCB to recategorise our thermal power plants under Category C for retrofitting for which the deadline falls in December 2024. But the pollution board insist that our thermal plants fall under Category B for which the deadline is December 2023. Hence the due date for opening bids has been extended,” the official said.

G Sundararajan of Poovulagin Nanbargal said the tender opening has been deliberately delayed as it doesn’t have adequate funds to meet the expenditure.

“Tangedco should install FGDs in all its plants to reduce emission,” he said.