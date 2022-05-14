HC passes interim-injunction stalling illegal mining in Tiruvannamalai’s Kopura malai

CHENNAI: A vacation bench of Madras High Court passed an interim injunction restraining several individuals from involving in the act of quarrying and mining in the Kopuramalai Hills in Pudhupalayam village, Polur Taluk, Tiruvannamalai district.

The bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice S Ananthi granted the injunction on hearing a petition filed by K Veerappan, a resident of Puthirampattu Village in Tiruvannamalai district.

The petitioner prayed for a direction to the State government to prohibit the illegal and indiscriminate mining carried out in the Kopuramalai Hills which have been classified as the "Malai Poramboke" in Pudhupalayam village.

“The petitioner submitted that without any licence or lease from the authorities concerned, E Vasanthakumar, a resident of Polur is carrying on illegal quarrying activity in Malai Poramboke in Pudhupalayam Village, Polur Taluk, Tiruvannamalai District, which compelled the petitioner to raise objections along with the village people to the respondent officials, however, no fruitful action is forthcoming. As the government special pleader took the notice for the respondents, the vacation bench posted the matter after six weeks and till then there shall be an interim injunction,” the bench ruled.

According to the petitioner, the district administration had granted manual quarrying license to a few for making handicrafts, but, one person named Vasanthakumar has been using explosives to mine the stones.

“Kopuramalai Hills is an ancient Hill in Tiruvannamalai district. There are several idols of the Vijayanagara empire age, Pandava idols and others located. Due to the illegal mining activities, the hill is under a threat," the petitioner submitted.