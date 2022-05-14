Fresh Covid cases drop to 35; TPR at 0.3%

CHENNAI: Fresh Covid cases dropped to 35 in State, including one each from the UAE and UK on Saturday, taking the total number of those infected so far to 34,54,591.

Chennai continues to record the highest number of cases with 21, followed by Chengalpattu 5, Cuddalore 3, and Coimbatore, Madurai, Pudukottai, and Salem with one each.

After 16,543 samples were tested, the test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.3 per cent. The highest TPR was reported in Chennai with 1.4 per cent.

Chengalpattu recorded 0.5 per cent, Coimbatore, Madurai 0.4 per cent, and Tirupatthur, Tiruchy 0.3 per cent.

A total of 34,16,158 people recovered after 51 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State on Saturday.