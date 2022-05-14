Don’t panic over tomato fever: Govt

COIMBATORE: Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan in Tirupur on Friday asked people not to panic over the spread of ‘tomato fever’ in Kerala.

“There is no truth in claims that tomato fever has begun to spread in Tamil Nadu. People need not worry as even Kerala has declared it as not a dangerous infection. It is just a viral infection and not like bird flu or rat fever,” he said to the media, while inspecting the ongoing construction works of Tirupur Government Medical College and Hospital.

Stating that 11.06 crore Covid vaccines were administered in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan said that 93.5 per cent of people above 18 years of age have got vaccinated.