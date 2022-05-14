Don’t panic over tomato fever: Govt

COIMBATORE: Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan in Tirupur on Friday asked people not to panic over the spread of ‘tomato fever’ in Kerala.
“There is no truth in claims that tomato fever has begun to spread in Tamil Nadu. People need not worry as even Kerala has declared it as not a dangerous infection. It is just a viral infection and not like bird flu or rat fever,” he said to the media, while inspecting the ongoing construction works of Tirupur Government Medical College and Hospital.
Stating that 11.06 crore Covid vaccines were administered in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan said that 93.5 per cent of people above 18 years of age have got vaccinated.
“Also, around 67 lakh people have benefited out of ‘makkalai thedi maruthuvam’ scheme,” he said.
Radhakrishnan said that there is no ban on shawarma in the state and that the health department has insisted the hotels to sell shawarma within two hours of preparation.
Replying to a query on poor hygiene in government hospitals, Radhakrishnan said that six to seven lakh people visit government hospitals as out-patients daily.
“In those hospitals with more than 100 beds, the sanitation works are outsourced. And, in hospitals with less bed capacity, the minister had held inspections to resolve the issue soon,” he said.