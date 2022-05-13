Tamil Nadu records 44 cases, TPR remains at 0.3 percent

CHENNAI: The number of Covid cases in Tamil Nadu witnessed slightly increased with 44 cases including two cases from Goa on Friday. The total number of cases reached 34,54,556.

Chennai recorded 28 cases, followed by Chengalpattu 4 cases, Coimbatore, Madurai 3 cases each, Trichy 2 cases, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Vellore, and Thirupathur had one case each.

The test positivity rate (TPR) remains 0.3 percent, the highest TPR reported in Chennai with 1.2 percent, Chengalpattu 0.8 percent, Nilgiris, Thiruvallur 0.5 percent each, and Tirunelveli 0.4 percent.

At least 58 patients were discharged from various hospitals across the state on Friday, taking the tally to 34,16,107 so far.